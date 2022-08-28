Nearly 200 children in the Uniontown and Laurel Highlands school districts will be well-equipped for the upcoming school year, thanks to the Uniontown Salvation Army’s recent back-to-school distribution.
The event was a community-wide effort, supported by local organizations, churches and area agencies.
Parents and kids in the Uniontown Salvation Army’s six-ZIP code service area were invited to its West Fayette Street location Aug. 18 to receive backpacks full of supplies tailored to their ages.
“When a child applies, we find out what grade they’re in, and the bags change based on their needs,” Salvation Army Capt. Erin Rischawy said, noting the organization works with the school districts to find out what supplies generally are required in each grade.
Rischawy said she believes the supply distribution is something the Uniontown Salvation Army has done for several years. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she said, the event was a drive-through distribution.
This year, parents and kids arrived in person, but they still needed to pre-register. Rischawy said numbers for the Aug. 18 event had tripled from 2021.
“We originally had 186 children signed up for our registration. Last year, we had 60,” she said. “I think the advent of the online application has made it more convenient.”
Not only was it more convenient to sign up this year, Rischawy said, but she believes it was also more needed.
“I think a lot of it has to do with the changing economy,” she said.
Rischawy and caseworker Alyssa Batronis said Uniontown Salvation Army purchased all of its supplies through donations from the Kiwanis Club of Uniontown; the Methodist churches of Centerville, Beallsville and Brownsville; and Grace Community Church. Backpacks, they said, were purchased from Precise Promotions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.