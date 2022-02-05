A husband-and-wife notary team said they have filled a void by offering evening hours to accommodate their customers.
On Nov. 1, Ed Wolinski and his wife, Sandy Howell, opened the Sandy Howell Notary Service in Smithfield on the first floor of their home.
“There’s been a lack of notary penetration in that area,” Wolinski said. “We thought we’d get into the business.”
Wolinski said that Howell has over 15 years of notary experience. He said they both noticed that people would normally have to take off work during the week day to get their notary services done, or wait in line on Saturday when notaries are normally their busiest.
They aimed to make it easier and more convenient.
Wolinski said they’re open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays. They are closed on Sundays.
“We’re trying to address that need and perform a public service,” he said.
Wolinski said they attracted quite a few customers so far and received positive feedback from them as well as receiving a letter from the Georges Township Supervisors, stating they’re fully behind the new notary business.
“It’s all about customer satisfaction,” Wolinski said, relying on his 35 years as a service manager in the automotive business. “The customer comes first; that’s why we’re doing the later hours.”
Sandy Howell Notary Service is a full agent notary public and does everything from title transfers to signature endorsements.
“Whatever a notary can do, we’re capable of doing it all,” he said.
Sandy Howell Notary Services is located at 158 Dry Knob Road, Smithfield. For more information, contact them at 724-564-8955.
