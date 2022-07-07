Fans expecting to see Carlos Santana in concert Wednesday night at The Pavilion at Star Lake sent well-wishes to the guitar legend upon learning he had suffered a medical emergency the night before while performing near Detroit.
The performer fell ill and collapsed Tuesday night during a concert in Clarkston, Mich., and had to be taken from the stage on a stretcher, although he and others have since posted on social media that he suffered from heat exhaustion and dehydration.
Santana, 74, was taken to a local hospital and is said to be doing well, but his Miraculous Supernatural concert tour with Earth Wind & Fire is temporarily suspended while he recovers.
That included Wednesday night’s concert at the outdoor music venue in Hanover Township where thousands were expected to flock to see Santana perform live in person. The Pavilion at Star Lake announced that the show had been rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4, and all previously purchased tickets would be honored for the new date.
“Healing prayers for Santana,” Debbie Pratt Schatz wrote in a comment on the Observer-Reporter’s Facebook post. “I was set to see him (Wednesday night). He’s my absolute favorite ever. I’ve been a fan since I was a teenager and have seen him multiple times And like I tell everyone, yes I’m that old BUT appreciate him for his devotion to his fans never mind the beautiful music that comes from his hands through his guitar. He is a gift.”
The first concert that Nina Marcella Bergamini of Morgantown, W.Va., ever saw live was Santana while he was performing in Florida. She remembers his “grand entrance” in which he was lowered onto the stage while hanging onto a rope ladder attached to a helicopter.
“I can’t wait to experience seeing them again,” she said in a direct message. “Carlos loves to preform. I hope that more people can be understanding. Heat stroke can happen to anyone. … Best Wishes Carlos.”
This would actually be the third time the concert has been postponed since it originally was scheduled for August 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the first cancellation in 2020 and many musicians rescheduled last year’s summer concert tours with uncertainty about whether the virus would still be causing high caseloads across the country in 2021.
“4 of us were set to go (Wednesday) evening,” Brenda Kurincak-Ferek wrote in a message to the newspaper. “These were tickets we bought before covid …I think this will be the third time it will be rescheduled. But totally understand. Praying he rests and recovers. Hope when it is rescheduled for 4th time we can make it!”
Santana last appeared at Star Lake in June 2003, according to his official website, but he most recently played a concert in this area at the Penguins hockey arena in Pittsburgh in May 2014.
Santana himself posted on his official Facebook page early Wednesday thanking his fans for their support while also explaining what caused the medical episode.
“to one and all. thank you for your precious prayers. Cindy and I we are good just taking it easy. forgot to eat and drink water. so i dehydrated and passed out,” the post read.
His wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, elaborated that the performer is feeling better and hopes to return to the stage soon.
“Carlos & I thank you so much for your prayers, love, care & concern for him! Please know that he’s resting and doing very well! He was diagnosed with heat exhaustion & dehydration… it was 100 degrees on stage and 114 under the lights so that coupled with not enough water is what caused the issue. He’ll be as good as new soon! Thank you again and we love you!”
The next stop on the tour is scheduled for Friday night in Noblesville, Ind., although it was unknown whether that concert would also be postponed.
