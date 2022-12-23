Santa’s reindeer are ready to fly.
Earlier this week, the state Department of Agriculture announced all nine reindeer — Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph - are cleared for takeoff, after Pennsylvania’s state veteranarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill and agricultural secretary Russell Redding gave them a clean bill of health.
Alaska’s state vet Dr. Robert F. Gerlach also cleared the reindeer for their holiday flight ‘round the world.
“I’m grateful to Dr. Gerlach for his thorough inspection of these reindeer,” Brightbill said in a news release. “According to their certificates, despite one’s glaringly red nose and their magical ability to fly, word is that they’re in extraordinary health!”
Certificates of Veterinary Inspection are required for all animals crossing into or out of Pennsylvania, to ensure no contagious diseases are transported from state to state. Santa’s reindeer are no exception. They passed their physicals and are eager to guide Santa’s sleigh through the night of Dec. 24.
“Not everyone knows what takes place behind the scenes to allow Santa and his nine reindeer to take flight on Christmas Eve,” said Redding in a news release. “Thanks to Dr. Brightbill, his counterpart in the North Pole, the care of ZooAmerica veterinarians, and Santa’s due diligence, families can expect gifts under the tree Christmas morning.”
