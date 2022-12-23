Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Cloudy and windy. Scattered snow showers before midnight. Low -2F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy. Scattered snow showers before midnight. Low -2F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.