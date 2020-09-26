Locals learned that child trafficking is closer than it may seem Saturday at a rally to raise funds for Operation Underground Railroad, an anti-human trafficking and rescue organization.
A crowd at Storey Square in Uniontown heard the story of Jackie Weaver of Fairchance, a volunteer with the organization. Her parents attempted to sell her as a child bride at age 11. She was taken to North Carolina to be handed off to a man whose previous child brides died under suspicious circumstances. Before she was taken, law enforcement responded and saved her. Members of the audience gasped when they heard her story.
"We can raise awareness until the cows come home. We can pray until the cows come home. But we've got to take action. We are God's foot soldiers," she said.
This was the first event for Weaver and her committee. She plans to hold the event annually. Funds will be donated to the Operation Underground Railroad's Jump Team, which rescues children from trafficking.
"Tonight is about bringing awareness to child trafficking. Human trafficking exists. Tonight is about the kids," Weaver said to the group.
She said the goal was to raise money to rescue at least one child. A child who is trafficked has a life expectancy of seven years, she said.
"If we can rescue them in six months or a year, then they can heal and learn it's not their fault, and they can turn around and do the same for someone else," she said.
Attendees also learned about the signs and prevalence of human trafficking from Keli Reams, a member of the Fayette County Human Trafficking Task Force.
"This isn't something that's happening in a faraway land or states away. It's here," she said.
Reams said the area can be a hot spot for traffickers because of the many highways through the county. Trafficking rings are difficult to prosecute, she said. Traffickers often target children who have runaway from home and exploit vulnerabilities and hopes for a better life. Children can also be targeted online and through social media.
Vulnerabilities traffickers exploit can include poverty, addiction, little or no understanding of English, mental health issues and low education. Natural disasters can also provide prime opportunities for traffickers, she said. Signs can include a person who will not let the other individual speak for themselves. Tattoos can also be used as a form of branding, Reams said.
The task force has encountered several local incidents of possible or probable human trafficking, she said.
Saturday's event included vendors, food and a silent auction. Before the event, Weaver said they had already raised $3,000 of her $5,000 goal.
Joshua Cable of Uniontown cooked and donated food for the event. He said he saw a video about child trafficking and knew he wanted to get involved. He has two sons, twin 4-year-old boys, and said he imagined how badly he would want them to be rescued if they were ever taken.
He said it is easy to share videos on social media, but it is important to take action.
"God really put it on my heart to do something," he said.
Weaver said she is grateful to her committee and all the volunteers who made the event possible.
"It has touched me so much that when I go home and all the hoopla is over, I'll be crying. It meant that much to me," she said. "It couldn't have happened without them."
Weaver said it is no longer difficult to share her story, she said, because she hopes that it will reach someone, inspire them to take action and save a child. Her plan is to eventually open an after-care home for rescued children in Fayette County. She has healed over the years by learning that what happened to her was not her fault, she said.
"It's like a scar with no pain," she said. "It's their sickness. It had nothing to do with me. I guess I went from victim to victor."
