The popular Savor the Avenue fundraising event that has been held in Connellsville for eight years will be moving to the Joseph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport this year.
Brooke Deason, manager of the Greater Connellsville Chamber of Commerce, said the event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 11.
“We decided to move the event from Third Street in the city to the airport this year because it has a large covered parking lot that we can use,” Deason said. “We don’t have to worry about rain this year which is really nice. In 2019, we had to move the event to the fire hall because of rain. We also had to cancel one of the events because of the COVID pandemic.”
Deason said the event is the chamber’s largest annual fundraiser.
“Last year, we donated proceeds from the event to the Highlands Hospital Autism Center,” she said. “This year, preliminary talks have been started about the possibility of replacing the Welcome to Connellsville sign on Route 119 South and refurbishing another sign on Route 201.”
About 160 people have signed up for the event so far this year, which is a decrease from recent events.
“In the past, we have had as many 400 people attend the event,” she said. “We’re currently missing a lot of big groups who have participated in the event in the past.”
Deason said some of the restaurants will be returning this year, with others offering fare for the first time.
“The Stone House restaurant in Farmington has been participating for many years, and they will be returning again this year,” she said. “We also have a new restaurant, Will Onita’s, that will be coming from (Jeanette) this year.”
Deason explained that the Comfort Inn in Connellsville recently purchased land next to the hotel and is planning to build an events center.
When the center has been completed, Deason said Will Onita’s plans to open a restaurant at the site.
Other participating local restaurants will include Marilyn’s on Main in Uniontown, Fox’s Tavern, Dirty Dawgs, Keedy’s, Shawn’s Smokin BBQ and Sparks.
“Fox’s Tavern is the only restaurant that has been sold out so far this year,” she said. “When participants purchase tickets, they get to select a restaurant of their choice for their party.”
Whenever participants arrive at the event, they will receive their tickets.
“There is reserved seating, and you are seated with your friends,” she said. “Businesses that purchase tickets will also be seated with their employees who are attending.”
Jason Kendall Productions, a full band from the Pittsburgh area, will provide entertainment throughout the evening.
Winslow Winery in Perryopolis and the Youghiogheny River Brewing Co. on Arch Street near the Connellsville Area Senior High School stadium will also be participating, Deason said.
“The winery sometimes does sampling,” she said. “Adult beverages will be available for purchase.”
Deason said the cost of the event is $85 per person. The event will including a 50/50 drawing and basket raffles.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and a champagne toast will take place at 6:15 p.m. to kick off the event.
“We serve members from Latrobe to Uniontown,” she said. “You do not have to be from Connellsville to participate.”
To purchase tickets for the event, call the chamber at 724-628-5500 or stop at the office located at 100 S. Arch St., Connellsville.
