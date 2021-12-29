After five years and 100 episodes of his own horror-host show, a local man is focusing his attention on superhero serials for his latest show on Fayette TV.
Harry Metz of Grindstone has been the host of the television program, “Fright Night Theater,” for five years, recently celebrating his 100th show on Fayette TV (Channel 77 Atlantic Broadband Cable) last week where he and his cast have hosted horror movies every two weeks.
“I decided to take a small break from ‘Fright Night Theatre’ for something fresh and new,” he said, knowing that the television station was always looking for something new. “I started thinking, ‘What do I like to watch?’”
Metz decided to pitch his idea of hosting a show that played classic serial shows from the 1930s and 1940s that had a cliffhanger so audiences would return to the theaters to see the next episode.
From his experience seeking out public-domain movies that had expired copyrights for “Fright Night Theatre,” Metz searched for such serials that were available, had good quality and also belonged in a certain genre as popular today as ever.
“This is strictly with superheroes,” Metz said. “Luckily, I found a good number of them.”
The season will start with “The Shadow” and other serials that Metz found, including “Batman and Robin,” “Flash Gordon,” “The Green Hornet,” “Captain America,” “Captain Marvel” and more.
When Metz received word that the station wanted his new show, which is called “Scary Harry’s Reel Action Attractions,” he set to work on creating episodes, but wanted more of a local twist for the show.
Because those serials used to be played in theaters, Metz thought of filming segments of the show inside the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown.
“I love the State Theatre,” Metz said. “My family and I go there all the time – great people there.”
He pitched his idea to Erica Miller, the executive director of the State Theatre, and showed her promotional footage for the show, and she was on board.
Metz said each episode will include a segment where Miller is interviewed all about the State Theatre by “Fright Night Theatre” cast member Andy Lister in the character of Andrew Hitchcock from that show.
Metz will play his alter ego, Scary Harry, who was born from “Fright Night Theater.”
He added that each two-hour show does two things: pay homage to old serial-movie cliffhangers and promote the city of Uniontown.
Metz said the show also promotes “Freedom’s Spirit,” which is what many of the superhero serials themselves promoted to instill a sense of patriotic spirit and freedom.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Metz said. “It’s a lot of work, but a lot of fun.”
Metz said he has a whole year’s worth of shows to run every two weeks with one movie essentially airing each month.
After the run, Metz said he would like to return to “Fright Night Theatre” and then do more “Scary Harry’s Reel Action Adventures” whenever he can find the material to do so.
“I’m hoping it excites people,” he said.
The premiere episode of “Scary Harry’s Reel Action Adventures” will air on Fayette TV (Channel 77 Atlantic Broadband Cable) at 11 p.m. New Year’s Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.