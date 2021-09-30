Across the country, school cafeterias are facing food supply issues.
A number of school districts in Southwestern Pennsylvania, too, are having to make menu changes in their cafeterias, as supply chain issues and other problems are impacting food service operations.
“It has been a challenge,” said Chuck Brown, director of food service for Uniontown Area School District. “Everybody’s rising to the occasion. What we can’t get from primary vendors, we’re scrambling to find secondary sources and other vendors.”
Brown noted food vendors nationwide are experiencing production and supply delays, and labor and driver shortages that are making it increasingly difficult – and more expensive – for vendors to produce and transport food.
In a Sept. 23 letter sent to its school district clients throughout the region, The Nutrition Group notified administrators that items such as chicken, bread and buns, cereal and other breakfast foods are either unavailable or difficult to get.
“One of the hardest (products) to get right now is chicken,” said Brown. “Potatoes, too. It’s hard to get a french fry, a Tater Tot, or any potato product.”
Brown said that although students might not be getting what’s on the menu – chicken nuggets might be substituted for pizza, for example – they still have two or three options for healthy meals.
The Nutrition Group said its concern at the start of the school year over potential supply chain issues that might impact food service operations “has quickly become a reality, and this week it seemed each day we received more unfortunate news about products we will no longer be able to purchase for the foreseeable future.”
Connellsville Area School District Superintendent Dr. Joe Bradley said the district is currently experiencing shortages in paper products and Sytrofoam products.
“It hasn’t impacted delivery of meals to students yet,” said Bradley. “We’re constantly looking and evaluating whether the supply chain issues will affect us, as far as food and food storage. Right now it hasn’t impacted us food-wise, but we may have to look for other sources.”
In a letter posted to parents on its website, Charleroi Area School District wrote, “Since the onset of the pandemic, we’ve all experienced shortages in the grocery stores and restaurants we visit. School food service is not immune to those same challenges. Occasionally you’ll notice changes to school menu options, or your child may tell you that a favorite menu item has been missing. We want to reassure you that your child will still be able to enjoy a nutritious, balanced quality meal daily.”
Shelly Belcher, communications coordinator at Peters Township School District, said the school district has experienced a few issues with food supply, and notified parents in an email last week that a menu item was changed due to unavailability.
“But we have been told by our food service department to expect more of that, so we have alerted our parents that that could be coming,” said Belcher. Our team is trying to be proactive in ordering early and trying to have a nice supply on hand, but seeing what’s going on in other communities – and just in terms of supply chains around the country – we’re anticipating more of this.”
Trinity Area School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Lucas said the district’s food service department has managed to pivot its food supply process and find alternative resources and delivery options amid the supply and driver shortage.
“For some students, this is the only quality meal they receive,” said Lucas.
Brown said the district’s main vendor, U.S. Foods, was unable to distribute food last week to the district’s schools, but resumed delivery this week.
Brown said the school district carries enough food in its inventory to last 10 to 14 days.
“In a nutshell, we are still providing choices that meet the regulations for reimbursable lunch and breakfast while we try to maintain our budget and meet our goals for the national lunch program,” said Brown. “My advice is please be patient, be flexible, and we are always here to answer any questions parents might have.”
