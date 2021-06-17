A few school directors with the Laurel Highlands School District are hoping to not raise property taxes to the limit at tonight’s meeting.
“It’s bad timing to raise taxes to the full index,” said Laurel Highlands School Board Director Joe D’Andrea.
D’Andrea said while he understands that costs go up, collective bargaining agreements have to be honored, and spending in general goes up, taxes should be raised a little at a time, but not by a huge increase.
He added that the district did not raise taxes last year, and he won’t know the maximum rate proposed until tonight’s meeting.
“There are wants and needs,” D’Andrea said. “We have some wants we don’t need.”
D’Andrea said some of the wants include filling positions that should have been eliminated through attrition; therefore, not having to furlough any teachers.
“We have declining enrollment, but we’re hiring more teachers,” he said.
Director and Secretary Beverly Beal said she has been on the board for 20 years and has never voted to raise taxes.
“I see a lot of waste,” she said. “There’s a lot of good, but there’s a lot of waste.”
Beal believes now is not the time to raise taxes.
“We’re in a bad, bad situation right now with COVID – a lot of people lost their jobs, a lot of businesses had to close and lose money,” Beal said. “I don’t think it’s a good time to do this.”
For a local business owner like Debbie Berry, who owns a bar/restaurant in Uniontown, such a tax increase would be devastating.
“We can’t take another hit,” Berry said, adding that businesses like hers have endured COVID-19 shutdowns and crippling regulations during the pandemic. “People on fixed incomes can’t afford it, either.”
D’Andrea said the public is always welcome at the meetings to voice their opinions and even offer suggestions on acquiring funding from other sources.
The district has until July 1 to present the state with a final balanced budget.
The voting meeting will take place today at 6 p.m. at the Laurel Highlands High School Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.