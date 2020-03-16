Despite schools across Pennsylvania being forced to close for at least two weeks as the coronavirus takes hold throughout the nation, area school districts have put meal programs in place to continue feeding children during the shutdown.
The state Department of Education last week received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow eligible schools the option of serving free meals while schools are closed through March 27.
The meals, which must be served in a non-congregate setting such as a drive-thru or a “grab and go” manner, are available in school districts that are eligible for the federal free and reduced meal program and upon receiving state approval.
School officials have stressed that there should be no congregating on school campuses when picking up meals and that there is no access to school buildings at this time.
The following area school districts are providing free meals daily from Monday to Friday to children age 18 and under during the current statewide school closure.
Albert Gallatin
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to noon daily at the main entrances of Albert Gallatin Area High School, Albert Gallatin South Middle School and Masontown Elementary School. A bagged lunch will be offered to all students in grades K-12.
Belle Vernon
District administration is working to coordinate a free meal program for district students, as well as Bag Brigade distribution for at-risk students, according to school board president Joe Grata. More information is forthcoming.
Beth-Center
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to noon daily at the elementary school. The program applies to students who are eligible for free and reduced meals; however, no student will be denied a meal. Families unable to find transpiration can email lunchrequest@bcasd.net to make arrangements.
Brownsville
Meals are available for pick-up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily in the rear of the middle school. The district is asking anyone who intends to pick up a meal to call 724-785-2155, ext. 2507, by 9:30 a.m. to place their order.
Carmichaels
Meals are available for pick-up at the following locations: Carmichaels Area Middle/High School, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., beginning March 17; Rices Landing Fire Hall and Carmichaels Lions Club Baseball Pavilion, 11-11:45 a.m., beginning March 18; and Crucible Fire Hall, Nemacolin Fire Hall and Wana B Park, noon to 12:45, beginning March 18. Lunches are free to all district students.
Central Greene
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at Waynesburg Central Elementary School and Margaret Bell Miller Middle School.
Charleroi
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to noon daily at the following locations: outside the high school auditorium lobby, at the rear entrance of the Fallowfield Vol. Fire Department, at the Charleroi Vol. Fire Department annex, at the Stockdale Fire Department and in front of the Lock No. 4 Vol. Fire Department garage doors. A lunch will be offered to any child age 2-18.
The district is asking anyone intending to use the service to complete an order form online at www.charleroisd.org by 11 p.m. the prior day. Parents need only to sign up once and their child will continue to receive meals each day through the remainder of the closure.
Connellsville
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the main entrances of the following locations (unless otherwise noted): Connellsville Area High School (cafeteria entrance), Dunbar Township Elementary School, Bullskin Township Elementary School, Springfield Clifford N. Pritts Elementary School and the Connellsville Community Center.
Lunch will be provided on March 17. Beginning March 18, children will receive both breakfast and lunch.
Frazier
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to noon daily at the middle school front entrance. The district is asking anyone who intends to pick up a meal to call 724-736-9507, ext. 431, by noon the prior day to place their order.
Jefferson Morgan
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the middle/high school cafeteria underpass. A lunch will be offered to any child age 2-18. The district is asking anyone intending to use the service to complete an order form online at www.jmsd.org by 9 a.m. Parents need only to sign up once and their child will continue to receive meals each day through the remainder of the closure. All children signed up to receive a lunch must be present at the time of pick-up.
The district cannot accommodate food allergies or restrictions. Questions or concerns regarding transportation or meal sign-up can be directed to Patty Ewart at pewart@jmsd.org or 724-883-2310, ext. 1210.
Laurel Highlands
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to noon daily at the main entrances of the middle school and high school. A bagged lunch will be offered to all students in grades K-12. The bagged lunch will include lunch for that day and breakfast items for the following morning. The district is asking anyone intending to use the service to complete a survey online at www.lhsd.org or to call their school office to inform staff of their need for a meal.
Monessen
Meals are be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to noon daily at the exterior cafeteria doors of the Monessen Elementary Center. Meals will be offered to all children in grades pre-K to 12. The district is asking anyone intending to use the service to complete an order form online at www.monessenschooldistrict.com or to come to the school to complete the form. Parents need only to sign up once and their child will continue to receive meals each day through the remainder of the closure. Children will receive both breakfast and lunch.
Mount Pleasant
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the junior-senior high school or at Donegal Elementary School. Meals will be offered to any district student or any other person under the age of 18, regardless of whether they qualify for free or reduced lunch. Students are able to order breakfast and lunch. Parents need only to sign up once and their child will continue to receive meals each day through the remainder of the closure.
Ringgold
Meals are available for pick-up from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the following locations: the front entrance of Ringgold Middle School, the rear entrance of Ringgold Elementary School South and the side entrance of Ringgold Elementary School North. Students may report to any school to receive a lunch.
Southmoreland
Meals will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily at the middle school kitchen entrance, located in the rear of the building, beginning March 18. A lunch and breakfast meal will be distributed at the same time. Times are subject to change depending on need. Questions can be directed to the district food service office at 724-887-2015 or caponev@southmoreland.net, or beginning March 18, the middle school kitchen at 724-887-2053.
Uniontown
Meals will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at all district schools. Meals can be picked up at students’ home schools. The district is asking anyone who intends to pick up a meal to call their school office by 9:30 a.m. to place their order.
West Greene
Meals will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily beginning March 18 at the following locations: high school cafeteria loading dock, Morris Township Community Center, Graysville Vol. Fire Department and New Freeport Vol. Fire Department.
Any child age 18 and under can receive a meal. The child must be present at the time of pick-up. The district is asking anyone intending to use the service to complete an order form online at www.wgsd.org.
Yough
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to noon daily at the main entrances of three schools: Mendon Elementary School, West Newton Elementary School and Yough Senior High School. All students in grades K-12 are eligible to receive a lunch.
The district is asking anyone intending to use the service to complete an order form online at www.youghsd.net. Those unable to fill out the form electronically can call 724-446-7272, ext. 1002, and leave the following information: child’s name, parent/guardian name, grade level, school building, phone number, email address and site pick-up location. There must be a form filled out for each school-age child.
