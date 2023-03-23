Richard Watson did not hesitate to call upon his training as a first responder when his school van route was disrupted by a head on collision Monday.
Watson, 73, of Dunbar, was severely injured when a car crossed over into his lane on Furnace Run Road in Dunbar Township. His leg was broken and he was trapped in vehicle, but his immediate concern were the three Dunbar Township Elementary School students he was driving that afternoon.
Brenda Dewitt, 56, of Dunbar Township, had attempted to pass a vehicle while driving west but failed to return to her lane. State police said they believe speed and alcohol played a role in the crash.
Mark Trenker, president of the Dunbar Township Fire Department, said he had been expecting to meet Watson later that day, but heard a familiar voice come from his radio.
“I said that sounds like Rich on there. I know that’s Rich on there,” Trenker said.
Watson has worked with the Dunbar Fire Department for about 40 years. He is currently their second safety officer and vice president, and served as assistant chief in the past. He drove the school van for T.A. Nelson Bus Lines.
According to Trenker, Watson calmly explained the situation to dispatchers and where the accident occurred. When emergency crews arrived Trenker said Watson asked him to tend to the students first.
“He just kept saying, ‘Take care of those boys. Take care of my kids,’” Trenker said. “We said, ‘Rich, we got them, don’t worry.”
Two of the students were treated for injuries at a local hospital. Another student was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital, while Watson was taken to Allegheny General Hospital.
According to Trenker, along with a broken leg Watson also suffered broken ribs, a broken sternum and a back injury. He is due to have surgery today.
“Everything he has is nothing he can’t overcome,” Trenker said, adding that Watson is an active man who will be eager to get back to hunting, fishing and softball.
Even as he recovers and prepares for surgery, Trenker says Watson’s focus has never been on himself.
“He felt so bad for those kids. (Tuesday) he called me from the hospital. He was a little groggy, we talked for a few minutes. He said, ‘I got to call and check on my one boy that’s over at Children’s’,” Trenker said.
To help support Trenker’s family, Dunbar Fire Department will be holding Chinese auction raffles at their fish fries beginning this Friday. Those who wish to make a direct donation can do so by mailing a check to the fire department, or with several digital options such as Venmo, Apple Pay and PayPal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.