The spread of COVID-19 worldwide has led an increasing number of people to keep a close watch on activities – including those that involve travel and religious worship.
As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control noted coronavirus cases in 10 states. That list does not include Pennsylvania, but does include neighboring New York. Nine have died, and dozens of other cases have been reported in the U.S. The death toll has exceeded 3,000, with more than 89,000 total cases in about 70 countries.
At California University of Pennsylvania, three upcoming study abroad trips remain in place, at least for now. Christine Kindl, vice president of communications and marketing, said faculty-led trips with students to Greece, Madagascar and Eastern Europe are still on.
“There are no plans to postpone those trips,” Kindl said, noting the Greece trip, scheduled for this month, is organized by a third-party agency which is responsible for travel plans.
“We’re keeping a very close eye on the situation,” she said. “Of course, the well-being of students is paramount to us.”
Stacey Brodak, Waynesburg University vice president for Institutional Advancement and University Relations, said study abroad plans are under evaluation.
“Waynesburg University places our students’ safety as our highest priority,” she said. “Therefore, we are currently evaluating the potential for exposure to coronavirus for our study abroad trip locations. Once we complete that assessment, we will determine whether we will adjust current or future study abroad programming.”
Penn State, which has a campus in Fayette County, “has prohibited university-affiliated travel to China and South Korea for students,” said Wyatt DuBois, assistant director of news and media relations. The university has placed Italy on the restricted list for school-affiliated student travel, and is bringing students home who are there in light of the virus, according to the PSU website.
And late Tuesday, the university cancelled all spring break travel abroad trips for embedded courses and student organizations.
The decision is specific to spring break travel programming.
A release from Penn State noted the school would work with students to reimburse them for costs they’ve incurred.
As colleges evaluate student travel, so are some who may have made vacation plans.
Worldwide Travel Network, a travel agency in Washington, has fielded about 10 calls per day from worried travelers, said agent Carl Brandtonies.
“It’s a concern for everybody,” he said. “We try to give them as much of an informed determination as we can make for their travel.”
One couple who had booked a trip to Florida called it off because of coronavirus fears, said Sandy Davis, the owner of Davis Travel Agency in Monongahela. Otherwise, most of her clients are forging ahead with their plans, and Davis herself is planning a trip to Europe.
“You can’t live your life with what-ifs,” she said.
Debbie Rohanna of Travel Savers in Waynesburg said it’s been “business as usual” in her office with no one opting to cancel a trip.
“People have asked us what would happen if they need to cancel, but there are no answers,” she said. “We can’t predict what might happen. We highly recommend travel insurance that would protect a cancellation under a covered reason.”
Churches are also taking precautions.
Jerome Zufelt, with the Office of Communications and Evangelization with the Diocese of Greensburg, said the diocese advised deacons and those who give out Holy Communion to practice good hygiene before and after distributing it.
He said they were also advised to assure the faithful that if they are ill, “out of charity, they ought not to attend (Mass).”
He said the diocese shared an email with all priests in January concerning the flu and new fears which surfaced about the impact of the coronavirus.
“We encouraged priests to evaluate their local situation and determine if it requires a modification of ordinary liturgical practices over the next few weeks, including the following: exchanging the Sign of Peace without contact, asking ushers and greeters to hold doors open to minimize contact on public surface areas and in areas severely impacted by the flu,” Zufelt said. “We leave the decision of suspending distribution of Holy Communion from the chalice up to the pastor. However, if the cup is being offered, they have advised the faithful not to receive it if they are ill or fear they might become ill.”
Bishop David Zubik, head of the Pittsburgh Diocese, also urged precautions during Mass gatherings.
“The distribution of the Precious Blood during the Eucharist is temporarily suspended. Holy water fonts should be cleaned and drained on a weekly basis. The exchange of the Sign of Peace through physical contact (typically a handshake) is temporarily suspended. Those who feel ill are not obligated to attend Sunday Mass. In the interest of the health of your faith community, they should stay home until they are well,” he said.
The precautions take effect immediately and will remain in place until further notice.
Local officials are also keeping watch on the virus – as well as on the need to reassure when necessary. Bob Topper Jr., the council member for the city of Connellsville and also the city’s director of health and public safety, underlined the importance of communication if the virus does hit close to home.
“Our biggest job would be communicating with the public,” he said.
Topper said the city received an email from someone who’d heard rumors that the virus was close by, but unreported. Topper said he had to assure the person that this was not the case.
“Every medical facility … would be notified immediately” if a case were detected, he said. “There’s no possibility that the city and the media would be trying to keep things under wraps.”
The Associated Press and staff writer Brad Hundt contributed to this report.
