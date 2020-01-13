An inmate at State Correctional Institution at Fayette in Luzerne Township was charged for allegedly assaulting four prison guards.
Val William Smith, 22, is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly causing injuries including a broken hand.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case:
Smith became aggressive after medical staff sent him back because he did not have a pass at about 7:30 a.m. Dec. 13. After he was ordered to return to his cell multiple times, he allegedly said he was about to “snap out on someone,” prompting corrections officers to restrain him and contact a lieutenant. Corrections Officer Corey Huffine was hit multiple times in the face and head while attempting to restrain Smith. Sgt. Larry Ruvo and another officer attempted to stop the assault, and a lieutenant arrived and ordered Smith to be restrained. Smith was checked by medical staff and cleared.
Police said Huffine was taken to a hospital by ambulance, and ordered to stay home from work until further notice. He suffered a broken hand and swelling and abrasions to the face. Sgt. Ruvo was seen at MedExpress for injuries, and two other corrections officers returned to work after they were checked by medical staff, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.