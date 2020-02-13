An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Fayette in Luzerne Township allegedly fashioned five weapons using a broken mirror and hid them in his mattress.
Tamir Ennis, 42, of Easton in Northampton County was charged with five counts of procuring a weapon and one count of institutional vandalism.
A complaint filed Wednesday indicated that corrections officers received a tip that Ennis had homemade weapons in his cell. Guards searched it on Jan. 24 and said they found the weapons stuffed in his mattress. They were made using plastic/plexiglass, cardboard and cloth. Authorities said Ennis broke a mirror he had in his cell into pieces and used those to make edges on the weapons.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 25 before Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr. The hearing will be held at the state prison, according to online dockets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.