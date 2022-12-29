Assault charges have been filed against an SCI-Fayette inmate accused of biting a corrections officer.
Shakour Adresse Brown, 35, of Somerset, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment before Magisterial District Judge Michael Defino Jr. on Tuesday.
The charges stem from an incident at the State Correctional Institution in Labelle on Oct. 10.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence, at 12:45 p.m., Brown was being escorted back from the triage area following a scheduled X-ray when he pushed a corrections officer into a wall.
According to the criminal complaint, two corrections officers placed Brown on the ground, but Brown continued to actively resist. As other officers arrived to assist, Brown bit Officer Jason Skrobacz on his left forearm, breaking the skin, court documents state.
Skrobacz was assessed by the medical team at the prison, but because the skin broke, he was transported to WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital for treatment.
Brown is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Defino.
