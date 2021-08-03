An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Fayette was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly beat another inmate on July 28.
Authorities said Austin Scott Williams, 27, originally of Leechburg, was talking with inmate Matthew Vantine in a day room at the facility, when Vantine got up and started walking away from Williams. State Department of Corrections investigators said Williams charged at Vantine and tackled him to the ground, punching him.
Williams allegedly put Vantine in a headlock and hit him in his face and head multiple times. He also allegedly kicked Vantine in the face.
Vantine sustained severe injuries and was transported to Uniontown Hospital by Brownsville EMS for treatment, according to court paperwork.
Williams is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27 before Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
