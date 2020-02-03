An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Fayette died Friday after being found unconscious in his cell, according to officials at the state Department of Corrections.
David Irby, 31, had been incarcerated at the Luzerne Township prison since August 2019, officials said.
A release from the facility indicated corrections officers were making rounds when they found Irby. He was taken by ambulance to Uniontown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:20 a.m.
DOC officials said Irby was serving a sentence of five years, eight moths to 14 years, four months for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Carbon County. Irby had been committed to prison on Nov. 30, 2010.
