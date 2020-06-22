An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Fayette is facing contraband charges after drugs and a shank were reportedly found in a toilet in his cell.
Lateef Antoine Deshield Wayne, 26, was charged with possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and procurement of a weapon by an inmate.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, officers received a tip that Wayne had contraband. In a search of his cell April 28, corrections officers reportedly found two inmate ID cards and commissary cards, a 3-inch weapon made of sharpened plexiglass and 41 ½ Suboxone strips. Wayne took ownership of the contraband, investigators said, but in a later interview, denied that it was his and said he never told authorities that it was. Charges were filed after the state police crime lab in Greensburg returned positive results for the drugs.
