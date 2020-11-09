An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Greene was charged Friday for allegedly throwing a bag of urine and feces at a corrections officer in August.
Derek Wayne Jackson, 34, is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated harassment by prisoner and simple assault.
According to court paperwork, he allegedly threw the bag at Corrections Officer Brian Lynch at about 10:20 a.m. Aug. 5 while Lynch was collecting meal trays. The bag hit Lynch in several places, and his uniform was soiled. Lynch was referred to visit an outside medical provider, who cleared him to return to work the next day. His uniform was taken into evidence and analyzed at a lab, where it tested positive for fecal matter.
Jackson’s prison record indicates he was committed from Montgomery County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.