An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Greene is charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly threw feces at two corrections officers on Nov. 17.
Carmen Besciglia, 66, allegedly threw feces at the officers after they opened the wicket to his cell door to give him cleaning supplies. The feces struck one of the officers on his legs, back, head and arms, police said.
The Greensburg Forensic laboratory reported that the presence of fecal material was found on the back right leg pant that belonged to the corrections officer.
Besciglia is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of aggravated harassment and simple assault. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.
