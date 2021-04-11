An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Greene is facing arson and assault charges after he allegedly set items in his cell on fire and spat on guards.
An investigator with the state Department of Corrections alleged Darnell L. Hines, 40, set a mattress, bedding, and paperwork on fire in his cell in the Restricted Housing Unit on March 2. Authorities contended that Hines was trying to damage his cell, noting the mattress was pushed up against the cell wall.
A complaint also alleged that once he was removed from his cell, Hines spit on and struggled with guards, injuring two. One of those guards required treatment at an area hospital because Hines allegedly spit in his eyes.
Hines is charged with aggravated arson, arson, reckless endangerment, risking a catastrophe and criminal mischief, and two counts each of aggravated harassment by prisoner, and simple assault.
