An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Greene is facing assault charges for allegedly punching two guards.
Authorities said guards needed to handcuff Darnell L. Hines, 40, to take him to the prison’s restricted housing unit on Nov. 13, but he refused to allow them to do so. Instead, Hines allegedly stood up and punched Sgt. James Tanner in his face. When Corrections Officer Mark Bernot approached to assist Tanner, Hines allegedly punched him in the face also, according to court paperwork. Additional corrections officers then assisted in securing Hines and escorting him to the unit.
Tanner and Bernot sustained minor injuries from the assaults, police said.
Hines was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault and two counts of harassment and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.
