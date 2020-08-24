An inmate who is serving a life sentence at the State Correctional Institution at Greene for first-degree murder is facing charges for allegedly assaulting two prison guards with homemade deadly weapons.
State police charged Daivon Heyward, 28, Friday for the assaults allegedly committed Jan. 2, injuring two corrections officers, Patrick Raygor and Lewis Comer. Heyward was convicted in Philadelphia and is currently incarcerated at SCI-Rockview in Bellefonte.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, Heyward emerged from his cell that day and allegedly attacked Raygor, hitting him in the head with a shank at least three times. When Raygor fell to the floor, Heyward allegedly jumped on top of him and punched him in the head, then threw urine and feces at him from a water bottle. Heyward fled the area, and Comer confronted him. Heyward allegedly hit Comer with a homemade weapon containing a padlock, swinging the weapon at him and hitting him in the head. Heyward was subdued by other corrections officers and taken into custody.
Police said both corrections officers received medical treatment.
Heyward is charged with eight counts of aggravated assault, six counts of simple assault, four counts of assault by prisoner and two counts of reckless endangerment.
