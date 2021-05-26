Charges have been filed against an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Greene for allegedly planning to assault a corrections officer.
Davon Gerald Jones, 28, was being escorted by two corrections officer to the medical showers at SCI-Greene on April 3 when one of the officers noticed a white plastic handle in the waistband of Jones’s pants, according to a complaint filed in the case.
Officers seized the object and found that it was a plastic toilet-brush handle that was about 10 inches long, sharpened to a point. The handle was wrapped in string and tape, authorities said.
Jones reportedly told the investigating officer that he found the sharpened handle in the prison yard earlier that month and took it back to his cell.
He further explained that while he was in the prison library in November 2020, he became upset when an unknown corrections officer restrained him for no reason, authorities said.
Jones said he was planning on retaliating against that corrections officer by stabbing him with the sharpened toilet-brush handle.
He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of procuring a weapon and disorderly conduct before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates on Wednesday.
He’s currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.
