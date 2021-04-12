An inmate at a the State Correctional Facility at Greene allegedly refused to leave his cell and punched a guard.
Justin Bernard Morgan-Rush, 35, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment.
A state Department of Corrections investigator contended Morgan-Rush argued with guards about leaving his cell, and tried to punch officers on Feb. 16. One guard was hit in the face, according to court paperwork.
A complaint indicated Morgan-Rush was taken to the ground, and continued to refuse orders to comply and had to be pepper sprayed.
He faces a preliminary hearing at a later date.
