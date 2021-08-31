A Scottdale man allegedly hit one emergency responder in the face and grabbed another, according to charges filed by state police.
Authorities were called to Distillery Lane in Upper Tyrone Township Friday for a report of an intoxicated man walking along the road around 3 p.m. Police said Randall Younkin, 32, was sitting on a Mutual Aid EMS stretcher when they arrived, and alleged he hit Lisa Liska in the face and grabbed her Mutual Aid co-worker Brian Cunningham by the arm.
Police said Younkin was combative, and wouldn’t allow police to handcuff him.
He was charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment and one charge each of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Younkin is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with his bond set at $25,000.
His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 7.
