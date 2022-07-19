A Scottdale man is in jail after leading police on a chase last week where he was found with drugs that included nearly 400 stamp bags of heroin.
Connellsville Police charged Jodi Shane Howell, 49, with multiple counts of manufacture, delivery and possession with intent, possession of a controlled substance and single counts of resisting arrest, fleeing or attempting to elude police and other traffic violations before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. on Friday.
The charges stem from an incident along North Arch Street in Connellsville at 8 p.m. Wednesday when police observed a Nissan sedan traveling north and driven by Howell, who was known to police to have a suspended driver’s license.
Police attempted to stop Howell, but he drove north on Seventh Street, through a business parking lot, and on to North Eighth Street before accelerating and driving over a median. Howell then drove south on Route 119 with pursuing officers reaching speeds of over 70 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone, court paperwork states.
Howell turned on to Claire Street in to the patch of Wheeler and then on Kirk Street, where he fled on foot from the vehicle, according to the complaint. He was found in a nearby wooded area and taken into custody a short time later.
Police recovered a plastic bag containing more than 390 stamp bags of heroin and/or fentanyl, six individually wrapped plastic baggies of crack, a plastic bag of powder cocaine and marijuana, court documents say.
Police confirmed that Howell had a suspended driver’s license as well as a bench warrant out of Fayette County Adult Probation.
He is in Fayette County Prison on $100,000 bond and scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:15 p.m. Aug. 4 before Haggerty.
