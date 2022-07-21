A Scottdale man faces multiple charges in connection with the assault and imprisonment of a woman in his house.
Pennsylvania State Police and Scottdale Police were called for a report of a domestic incident at a house on Railroad Street in Scottdale (Upper Tyrone Township) around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. After failing to make contact with the occupants, police left.
Police returned at 7:44 a.m. and again failed to make contact. While there, officers saw what appeared to be blood droplets on the exterior side wood porch leading to the first floor of the house.
They spoke with the neighbor who called 911, who was awakened by a woman’s screams for help, court documents state. The neighbor looked out the window and saw Dahl Mensch, 48, dragging a woman by her hair on the porch and then inside the home, the complaint states. The neighbor yelled for the man to stop, but he didn’t respond, and heard crashing and banging sounds and more screaming.
Police obtained a search warrant, entered the home and discovered that the front door had been sealed from the inside with nails hammered through the frame. They found Mensch and the woman in the master bedroom, which had also been sealed with a nail hammered through the door frame.
The woman was transported to Excela Frick Hospital for injuries including a bloody face, nose and mouth, a large lump to the rear of her head, and bruising and contusions to her face, arms, legs and knees. She was unable to walk without assistance and had difficulty breathing, court documents state.
The woman told police that she and Mensch had been involved in an argument and when she attempted to leave, he grabbed her by her hair and dragged her back into the residence, where he slammed her against the wall and other objects a number of times, according to the complaint.
She added that Mensch prevented her from leaving by nailing the door shut.
Mensch told police he was high on crack and “benzos” (benzodiazepines), that he was involved in an argument with the woman that resulted in items broken in the home, but didn’t remember hurting her. He added that whatever the woman’s statement was, he agreed to it, court paperwork states.
Mensch was charged with kidnap to inflict terror, aggravated assault, simple assault and unlawful restraint before on-call Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock and denied bail, due to posing a threat to himself and others and being a flight risk.
He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II at 11 a.m. July 26.
