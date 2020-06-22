A Scottdale man pleaded guilty to providing a false document to the government on Monday.
Joshua D. Springer, 42, worked as a radiograph technician and was responsible for performing nondestructive testing of pipeline welds for the Mariner East natural gas pipeline. That testing included taking, reviewing and certifying x-rays of the welds to insure their integrity.
Federal prosecutors charged that Springer falsified the x-ray results on about 77 occasions because the original x-rays were flawed. He then certified in writing that the welds had been properly x-rayed and the exposures were acceptable, but those certifications were falsified.
Springer will be sentenced on Aug. 24 and could face a sentence of up to five years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.
