A Democratic write-in candidate for the 32nd Senatorial District will appear on the November ballot after an appeal challenging her candidacy was withdrawn on Monday.
In May, Sydney Hovis of Scottdale received the requisite number of votes to challenge incumbent state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin, on Nov. 8. But a lawsuit filed against Fayette County over uncounted ballots delayed Hovis’ ability to pay a filing fee and submit her statement of financial interests by the deadline.
When the suit was resolved and the county’s election results were certified, the Pennsylvania Department of State allowed Hovis to submit both belatedly. Stefano, and others who live in the district, challenged the decision.
On Monday, however, the challenge was withdrawn, paving the way for Hovis to appear as the Democratic candidate for the office.
“It’s very exciting,” Hovis said. “I’m looking forward to getting back and talking about the issues and talking with people.”
In a statement issued on Monday, Stefano said he discontinued the appeal in light of new evidence discovered by the state DOS that was presented in court on Friday. He said the evidence provided from the DOS were phone messages “from their archives in July,” but did not comment any further.
“With 50 days remaining until the Nov. 8 general election, I will continue to work hard on my re-election because the residents of Bedford, Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties deserve a conservative fighter willing to stand strong and oppose the liberals in Harrisburg who continue to put their extreme politics before our families,” Stefano’s statement read.
Hovis said she and her supporters will also be campaigning hard.
“I think we have a little more energy and voices behind us,” she said. “There was a lot of support on both sides for me to appear on the ballot. That was very validating to me, that it wasn’t a partisan issue, but purely about democracy and democratic process and voters having a choice in November.”
Hovis attended the commissioners meeting last week, and received support to appear on the ballot from all three county commissioners, two of whom are Republicans.
“Fayette County’s official response was that Ms. Hovis received the requisite number of ballots and that her name should be on the ballot,” Commissioner Scott Dunn said last Thursday, adding the commissioners have made no attempt to keep her off the ballot. “We did not fight this one iota.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.