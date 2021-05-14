Only about five years after the National Road was built, the country’s only federally funded highway, designed to last 25 years, was falling into disrepair.
At the time, the federal government was anxious to turn over control of the roads to the states, so the states erected tollhouses to collect money for repairs.
The Searights Tollhouse in Menallen Township was built in 1835 and called Gate 3. It is one of only two original tollhouses still standing in Pennsylvania, said Christine Buckelew of the Fayette County Historical Society, which manages the tollhouse. The other remaining tollhouse is in Addison, Somerset County.
“All the rest of them fell to the ages,” Buckelew said.
Albert Gallatin, who was the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury under President Thomas Jefferson, was a key advocate for the road. Donna Holdorf of the National Road Heritage Corridor said the decision to build the road was argued in Congress for many years, because Jefferson said it would require an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to designate federal funding for the project. Gallatin told Jefferson he could just amend the constitution later, Holdorf said. Gallatin had connections in the area and built a home in Friendship Hill.
“He had political connections and friends in the area, and just like a lot of things happen these days, he had promised some of his colleagues that he would bring the National Road through Uniontown and Brownsville and Washington and would make the area more prosperous, even though it was already prosperous with coal at the time,” Holdorf said.
Construction was authorized in 1806, and the local section was completed between 1815 and 1818. It took about five years to complete the portion of the road between Uniontown and Washington, and cost about $6,400 per mile.
About 200,000 travelers used the road every year, many of whom were pioneers traveling west. The road was also used for commerce, such as oyster fishermen traveling from Baltimore, Buckelew said. Some traveled with slaves.
“Slaves in chains walked this road,” she said.
The first gatekeeper owned a slave who worked at a tavern he owned before taking on the role of gatekeeper, she said. The first gatekeeper was older, she said, and died shortly after moving into the tollhouse. She said he thought the job would be easy, but it was a laborious task which required going out to travelers in all weather and at all times of the day, with no time off.
The tollkeepers lived at the tollhouses with their families, and made $286 per year to collect tolls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, said Holdorf. While most travelers willingly paid their fees, pikers would attempt to go around a push-bar at the gate to avoid paying. Travelers whose wheels were more than eight inches wide could travel for free, because their wheels pushed dirt back into the road and improved it. Travelers who were going to church or a funeral could also travel for free.
The bedroom of the Searights tollhouse has large windows which allowed tollkeepers to see travelers coming from a great distance away, Buckelew said.
“The gatekeeper could see all the way to the mountains from here,” she said while standing in the tollhouse bedroom.
The tollhouse was last occupied by a Fazenbaker family with two daughters in the 1940s, decades after the last tolls were collected from the Searights Tollhouse. It had no running water, and the family used a well.
Another one of the tollhouse’s occupants was the widow of a Civil War soldier. She housed nine coal miners in the four-room house, which includes an office, living room, kitchen and loft bedroom. The coal miners ate and slept in shifts.
“That was how she survived, by renting out space,” Buckelew said of the widow.
