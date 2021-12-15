More than 60 nonprofit organizations in the area received a total of $441,880 from the second annual Fayette Gives event.
On Tuesday, the Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) held an awards ceremony at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus to announce the total and honor the organizations that the donations benefited.
Fayette Gives is a day-of-giving event to support county charities. On Nov. 16, donors went to the CFFC’s Fayette Gives website and give to their charity of choice over a 12-hour period.
This year, Fayette Gives raised $371,280 from 855 donors for 64 charities. The remaining $70,600 was from a bonus pool, which was funded by sponsors.
“As with any fundraising event, the sponsors play a very important role in the success of the event,” said CFFC Executive Director Renee Couser. “One-hundred percent of Fayette Gives sponsorships go directly to the bonus pool.”
Couser said they started accepting check donations in September, and by early November, they knew they would surpass last year’s total with the public’s donation increasing by 66% compared to last year, and the number of charities increased by 21.
The top three fundraising nonprofits were Touchstone Center for Crafts with a total of $85,257, City Mission-Living Stones with a total of $65,309 and Fayette Friends of Animals with a total of $21,419.
“CFFC has the privilege of working with local organizations who make a real impact for our friends and neighbors, and we hope that Fayette Gives helps others learn more about their wonderful services,” said CFFC Board Chair J.D. Ewing. “All funds will stay right here in Fayette County.”
Couser said the 2022 Fayette Gives Event will take place on Nov. 10 as CFFC continues its effort to build a stronger Fayette County.
For more information, visit the Fayette Gives website at ww.fayettegives.org.
