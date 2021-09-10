No major injuries were reported following a structure fire in Everson early Friday morning.
According to information provided on the Everson Volunteer Fire Company, the department was called at 1:33 a.m. for a structure fire in the 400 block of Brown Street.
Crews arrived to battle a bedroom fire on the second floor of the home. One person inside the home was evaluated and transported by Mutual Aid EMS for smoke inhalation.
Fire departments from Scottdale, Bullskin, Dawson, East Huntingdon and Mt Pleasant also assisted in the response to the fire.
Friday's fire was the second fire on Brown Street this month, officials said.
The first fire occurred at a vacant home on Sept. 2. That fire was first listed as suspicious, and arson charges were later filed against Donald Kevin Smith Jr., 33, of Everson.
State police said Smith admitted to setting the blaze. He is currently free on $100,000 unsecured bond.
