A settlement has been reached in a second sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Fayette EMS.
According to court paperwork, the case filed by Elizabeth Lewis against the ambulance service and employee Steven Rugg has resolved. Details of the settlement were not revealed in court filings.
Lewis, a student/trainee of Fayette EMS in August 2018, contended while at an event on the behalf of the service Rugg hugged her and forcibly held her while he kissed her on the neck, cheek and ear.
The suit stated that Lewis reported the incident to a supervisor, who placed Rugg on leave pending an investigation.
The suit alleged that Rugg was allowed to return to work without repercussion.
In December, a second, similar lawsuit lodged against Fayette EMS was settled. The details of that settlement also were not revealed.
