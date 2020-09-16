A second person who was wounded in a shooting at a magisterial district judge’s office in Masontown in 2018 has filed a negligence lawsuit.
Scott Furlong Jr., through attorney Kevin S. Burger, filed the suit in federal court, naming Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Magisterial District Court 14-3-02, Masontown Borough and the estate of shooter Patrick Sean Dowdell.
Furlong was in Shimshock’s court Sept. 19, 2018 with his son when Dowdell, 61, opened fire outside the courthouse at about 2 p.m., shooting through a door and wounding a police officer there, according to the suit. Dowdell injured three additional people including his estranged wife before he was fatally shot by a German Township Police officer.
Furlong was in the hallway near the restroom while his son was in the lobby of the courtroom, waiting for a hearing, the lawsuit stated.
“Fearing for his life, (Furlong) attempted to reach the men’s restroom for safety but was struck by a bullet in his left wrist before finally reaching the restroom,” Burger wrote.
Furlong suffers from permanent nerve damage to his wrist, post-traumatic stress disorder, nervousness, emotional tension, anxiety and depression, the lawsuit said. He also has and will be required to “expend large sums of money” for medical treatment and care, hospitalization, medical supplies, surgical appliances, rehabilitation and other related expenses.
Earlier this month, Burger filed a similar lawsuit on behalf of Jared Szerensci, who was shot in the left leg by Dowdell during the incident.
In the 2019 budget, the Fayette County commissioners and the courts included nearly $350,000 for several security-related improvements at the county’s magisterial district courts.
The lawsuit asks for a judgment against the defendants together with court costs, interest and such other relief permitted by the court.
In the lawsuit, Burger alleged that the defendants had “lacking and non-existent security practices” and failed to implement appropriate security measures to ensure the safety of visitors to the office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.