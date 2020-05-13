A second man has been charged in the alleged kidnapping for ransom of a Connellsville man on Monday.
Clifford Madison, 20, of Connellsville faces six conspiracy charges for allegedly demanding money from a friend of Mikel Parkinson over the weekend, after Parkinson had been kidnapped.
Connellsville police contend William J. Colbert, 20, of Connellsville took Parkinson from his South Prospect Street home at gunpoint and assaulted him, robbing him of money and other items.
Colbert was charged earlier this week with robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping for ransom, theft and receiving stolen property.
On Wednesday, police charged Madison with conspiracy to commit each of those offenses.
According to online court dockets, Madison has not yet been arraigned. Colbert, meanwhile, did not make bail and is in the Fayette County Prison in lieu of $35,000 bond.
