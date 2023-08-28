Clearing debris

Mark Hofmann | Herald-Standard

Debris from a tree that fell across Stewarton Road in Mill Run is a familiar site in the area as residents continue to clean up after an EF-2 tornado hit the area early Friday morning. The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that a second tornado also touched down in Connellsville.

The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that a second tornado formed in Fayette County during Friday morning’s storm.

