The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that a second tornado formed in Fayette County during Friday morning’s storm.
The NWS’ Pittsburgh office indicated that an EF-1 tornado started in the area of West Crawford Avenue in Connellsville, and moved south into the Camp Caramel area off of the Great Allegheny Passage. It lasted more than 7 miles, and reached wind speeds of 105 mph.
An EF-1 tornado is defined by winds of 86 mph to 110 mph.
Connellsville City Clerk Vern Ohler, who lives on West Crawford Avenue, said he was awakened when he heard what sounded like a freight train.
Ohler said he got out of bed shortly after to check around the house for any damage when he saw a vehicle come to a stop on the street in front of his house and then turn around and drive the other way. He didn’t know why until he looked on the street.
“My neighbor’s whole tree fell across the road,” Ohler said, noting there were trees and limbs down elsewhere in the area, as well as power outages after the storm.
“The bigger part of Friday, at least half the city didn’t have power,” he said, adding that street department is still clearing the streets and tending to any trees or limbs down in the city parks.
The confirmation of the EF-1 marks the 27th tornado recorded in Fayette County since 1882.
The NWS’ initial survey Friday determined that an EF-2-strength tornado ripped through Springfield Township, reaching speeds of 120 mph and causing extensive damage.
“This survey found a concentrated area of extensive tree damage and sporadic minor structural damage that began on a farmland plateau northwest of Mill Run along Hampton Road, and continued southeast for approximately 2 miles, crossing Route 381, and ending along Turkey Foot Road,” according to the storm report NWS issued Friday evening. “This track cut across Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park resort and campground, where several hundred campers were present. A mixture of several hundred mature softwood and hardwood trees were snapped or uprooted across the campground, with many landing on RVs, cabins, shelters, and other structures throughout the campground.”
The EF-2 tornado traveled 2.1 miles and had a width of about 300 yards. The report noted it lasted about 3 minutes.
According to NWS, other structures at the park, such as water slides, were also significantly damaged. At least three injuries occurred in the park due to falling trees, and the NWS reported six people in total were injured as a result of the storm.
The tornado moved across Route 381 and caused damage to tree groves and farms. This included metal roofing being ripped off of outbuildings and snapped utility poles.
On Fairmont Road, a mobile home was overturned, entrapping the five residents inside. Two people, a 5-year-old boy and 30-year-old man, were transported to Penn Highlands-Mon Valley Hospital for treatment.
The terrain and limited roadways of the area meant NWS relied heavily on drones to determine the tornado’s path.
NWS thanked Fayette County Emergency Management, Springfield Township and the management of Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park for their assistance in the storm survey.
“We also extend our gratitude to the many people at the campground who provided invaluable information to us. Lastly, we greatly appreciate our dedicated spotters, first responders, media, and the public who provided real-time storm reports to the National Weather Service via phone, social media, email, and emergency services,” NWS wrote in their report.
Reporter Mark Hofmann contributed to this story.
