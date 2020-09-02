A section of Route 201 (Gillespie Hollow Road) in Washington Township, Fayette County will be closed shortly after Labor Day through Nov. 6 to perform slide repairs.
The closure will be located between Brownsville Road and Sisley Town Road, and a marked detour will be in place using Route 201, Route 51 and Interstate 70.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the site, and relevant training.
Work on the project will resume in the spring of 2021.
