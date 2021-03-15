Fayette County residents who’d like to grow their own vegetables have an opportunity to learn how through a new program.
Seed to Supper is being brought to the county for the first time next month through a partnership between Fayette County Community Action Agency and Penn State Master Gardeners.
“The whole goal of it is to supplement everyone’s groceries and have fresh vegetables, and that’s the goal because it’s been hard for everyone this year,” said Becky Ambrosini, a volunteer master gardener with the Penn State Extension.
Ambrosini is leading the project on behalf of the master gardeners. She said the program, which includes six free sessions, will address three types of gardening, all of which will help people save money by growing their own produce.
The first is community gardening, where people attend and harvest the garden for themselves and the community, and extra food goes to a food bank. The second is personal gardens in people’s own yards, and the third is container gardening for those who do not have room for an outdoor garden but would still like to grow their own food.
The sessions will be held once a week for two hours, beginning the week of April 12, with program dates still being finalized. Ambrosini said the six weeks of sessions encompass the best time to begin planting.
The sessions will include socially distant in-person classes as well as virtual classes. The in-person meetings will be limited in size, depending upon where they are held. Ambrosini said she expects the sessions will be held at locations in Republic and Uniontown, and if an adequately-sized venue can be found, in Connellsville. Masks will be mandatory.
The program provides both tools and seeds for participants, as well as a program book. Eleven gardening beds are built for use in the program, and the plants that are grown will be given to participants for community or personal gardens.
“It’ll help people who may not have known in the past that they could grow their own vegetables,” Ambrosini said.
Twelve people have already signed up for the program, but Ambrosini said they are hoping for many more by the time the sessions begin. The program is currently only open for adults, but she said the master gardeners are planning a class in the summer for children who would also like to learn how to garden.
To participate in the Seed to Supper program, contact Mimi McDonough by phone at 724-437-6050, extension 3234 or email her at mmcdonough@fccaa.org.
