When students at Conn-Area Catholic School return to class later this month, those who visit the school’s new greenhouse and aquaponics system will get to see the thriving tomato, lettuce and peppers plants they put into the ground in the spring.
The Connellsville school welcomed the new additions in April, thanks to the efforts of Tammi Kostley, a science and robotics teacher at Conn-Area.
Kostley applied for a grant to build the greenhouse after she attended the Pennsylvania Ag Fest at Penn State earlier this year. There, she learned that a shortage of people going into agriculture-related fields has prompted teachers to introduce students to its different facets earlier, in an effort to pique their interest.
“Many of the kids don’t realize that everything is connected. My goal is to show them that everything we touch has an effect,” Kostley said. “This is a positive way to teach sustainability and the many options available to them in the industry.”
Before school let out in the spring, students had the opportunity to see how the system worked.
A 200-gallon fiberglass fish tank holds koi fish, chosen for their longevity and easier maintenance. As the water from the tank filters through, it passes into three beds with starter plants. The plants’ roots filter and clean the water, using nutrients from the koi fish waste to feed the plants while also leaving fresh water to filter back into the tank.
“Our overall goal is to foster a love for science,” said Principal Cecilia Solan. “This supports a hands-on approach to science in addition to the experiments, labs and presentations the students do in science class.”
Even with a late start in the 2022-23 school year, students planted lettuce, tomatoes and peppers. They examined chemical balances in the water for the fish to thrive, and learned about the process of chemical-free sustainability.
The seedlings took off over the summer, creating an anticipation among staff for students to see the results when they start school in late August.
“The plants are huge now,” said fifth-grader Adalynn Allen of Connellsville. “We get to go (to the greenhouse) about once a week during the school year and we gather around the window at the fish tank to see how much the fish have grown and watch them swim around and eat. It’s been a really cool experience.”
When students return, they’ll compost the current plants and start the process over again. This time, with strawberries, lettuce and broccoli.
They will also care for a personal plant in addition to the class project.
“On the other side of the aquaponics system is a traditional greenhouse with the option to grow individual plants on their own,” Solan said. “Students selected a plant, and over the summer they’ve been sending pictures of their results. Just seeing the pride they have and the excitement is really important.”
Earlier this month, the Rev. Paul Lisik, pastor of the churches that make up the Yough Catholic Community, blessed the greenhouse. Solan’s husband, Gerry, her brothers Michael Sharbaugh and John Sharbaugh, Jon Coholich, a parent to one of the students, and maintenance man Sam Hutchinson, helped to build the structure. Getting the aquaponics system into motion was Scott Ritenour, who has knowledge and experience with the process.
“At Conn-Area Catholic School we are so blessed with so many people who support our mission to grow the church. Your time and talent are a testimony of your belief in what we do. God called you to this task and you answered the call,” Solan said of the volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.