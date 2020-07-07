The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting a virtual public meeting Wednesday, July 8 for the Youghiogheny River Lake Master Plan revision.
Andrea Carson, the public involvement specialist for the Pittsburgh district, said the master plan is a strategic land-and-water-use document that guides the comprehensive management, conservation and development of recreation, natural and cultural resources at reservoirs and provides a vision for future management.
The master plan revision will classify government lands around the reservoir based on environmental and socioeconomic considerations, public input and an evaluation of past, present and forecasted recreation trends.
Revisions to the current master plan aim to balance recreational development and use with conserving natural and cultural resources.
Carson the public will learn about the master plan, and be able to offer input about environmental and recreational subjects to consider during the revision process.
“Participants will also have an opportunity to submit public comments for consideration after the meeting through an interactive tool on our website which mimics how we would normally have collected comments at an in-person public meeting,” Carson said.
Comments can also be submitted by mail, email or call the Youghiogheny River Lake office.
“These initial scoping meetings are helpful for us to know where the public’s priorities are and how we can best accommodate those priorities into future master plan revisions,” Carson said.
Questions during the meeting can be asked in real-time through a webinar chat box or via phone.
“Holding this meeting virtually means the meeting is more accessible to participants who are not local to Youghiogheny River Lake, so we are expecting a larger turnout for this meeting than we would at a public meeting held in person,” Carson said.
The current master plan was last updated in 2007 and requires revision due to changes in corps regulations and community needs.
The virtual meeting runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and can be accessed at: https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Lakes/Youghiogheny-River-Lake/Youghiogheny- Master-Plan.
The call-in number is, toll-free, 877-336-1831, access code 1048650, security code 1234.
The public comment period will close Aug. 7. Comments can also be submitted via email to CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil or mailed to Youghiogheny River Lake, 497 Flanigan Road, Confluence, Pa., 15424.
