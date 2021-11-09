The Senate unanimously passed legislation clarifying the Veterans Preference Law to include veterans who served honorably but were discharged with a disability before completing their initial obligation.
Senate Bill 849 would add an exemption for those with a disability discharge and would ensure veterans with medical discharges receive preference when seeking state jobs.
“Under current law, veterans who cannot meet the commitment through no fault of their own are being unfairly punished. They are blocked from receiving the career preference they earned,” said by state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township, who sponsored the measure and is the chair of the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.
“I am thankful that my colleagues in the Senate voted to address this injustice, and I look forward to the bill quickly moving through the remainder of the legislative process so it can start helping the men and women who agreed to serve our great country,” he said.
The legislation moves to the state House for further consideration.
