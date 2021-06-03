Laurel Highlands Middle School students sent letters of love and well-wishes — written in French — to bring joy to hospice patients and residents in a retirement home in Québec, Canada.
French Club students in grades seven and eight wrote notes in holiday cards sent out around Christmas to the retirement home, Château Symmes, and wrote more to hospice patients at Société de Soins Palliatifs du Grand Montréal in Québec for Valentine’s Day.
French teacher Matthew Howard said he was looking for creative ways the students in the club could complete service projects during the pandemic. That’s when he noticed the retirement home posted photos online of residents holding signs with their names and address, asking people to write to them.
“I thought, and the students thought, this was a great way to form a connection between what they’re learning in school, the French language and culture, and the real world,” he said.
For their second project, the students wrote in cards to patients receiving hospice care, many of whom suffer from cancer and have an average of three months to live. The students wrote three inspirational quotes in French on one side of the cards and wrote an introductory paragraph and a word search in French on the other half.
“I feel they were able to strengthen their global perspective, specifically reaching out to people in a different country,” he said. “[After] learning about the French language and culture of the French speaking world, they were able to put that into practice.”
In addition to practicing their French and encouraging those they wrote to, Howard said the project taught the students about hospice care in a positive way.
Recently, Howard received an envelope from the hospice care facility with a letter thanking students for sending the letters, as well as photos of people that work at the facility and the different residents. There was also a card written from a hospice patient in French to one of the students, thanking them for sending her the card.
“Despite the pandemic this year, the students were able to successfully complete these service projects and bring holiday cheer to people who were not able to receive guests or many guests due to the pandemic,” he said.
Howard said he continues to look for more opportunities to expand he club’s engagement with French-speaking communities like Québec, and said the club will do more projects like these in the future.
