State Rep. Pam Snyder will host a drive-thru Senior Fair and Flu Shots event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 at the Jefferson Fire Hall, 1483 Jefferson Road, Jefferson.
The free event includes information on state services for seniors, and free flu shots will be provided by Cornerstone Care. Seniors must bring their Medicare card for the flu shot.
“While this year’s Senior Fair is going to be a bit different, I am looking forward to it, because it allows me to connect and hear from older residents in our community,” said Snyder, D-Jefferson. “Seniors can receive valuable information and resources tailored to their needs, and I highly encourage all seniors to take part in this year’s drive-thru event.”
More information is available by calling Snyder’s Carmichaels office at 724-966-8953.
