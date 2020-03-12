Terry Ronzio II recalls majoring in history at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and feeling enthralled by what he was discovering. He also remembers contemplating how what he was learning spilled from the written pages into the countrysides – and the gravesites – around him.
“You (think about) the souls who were buried there,” he said, considering those graves.
Ronzio, of Wind Ridge, plans to lead a discussion called “History, Cemeteries & Ghosts” from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Dr. Lillian Ronzio School of Holistic Health, at 275 Pleasant Valley Rd. in Connellsville. He’s ready to talk about local history – with a long table filled with books to assist – as well as cemeteries and ghosts. The group may also discuss some future projects involving cemetery care.
Terry Ronzio is Lillian Ronzio’s son.
“We have a bunch of cemeteries our group has come up with, and we’re probably going to work on two of them before the summer starts,” Terry Ronzio said.
Terry Ronzio’s sister Gina and his mother Lillian attest to his love of history, and that expertise carves out one of the ways he contributes to the school. He focuses on the paranormal. He’s also started a number of Facebook pages, with titles such as “Youghiogheny River Valley History.”
Ronzio said the work he’s done on cemeteries in the past – after gaining permission from the owners – has entailed some thorough cleaning around the graves.
“Number one is to clear away the overgrowth of the weeds and everything,” he said.
He cautions people not to touch the headstones.
Ronzio thinks hard not only about the physical condition of cemeteries, but also about the bodies harbored within those places – and the lives that once animated those bodies.
“They’re souls that were here,” he said.
Ronzio will also discuss ghosts on Sunday, including the ways he sees photography intersecting with the supernatural world. He already holds regular discussions focusing on ghosts.
“It’s still a subject that people just can’t talk to everybody about,” Ronzio said. “So it’s really great to get people together who are interested in the same subject to talk about ghosts.”
But Ronzio said the discussion Sunday may also interest people less attuned to ghosts but who care deeply about preserving cemeteries. He said that the meeting was open and that free thought was welcome.
“I understand how people are skeptical about ghosts because they’ve never seen a ghost,” he said. “I don’t want them to feel like they’re not welcome to come here because we really care about these old cemeteries.”
For some in the area, the name Terry Ronzio might ring bells. He received news coverage some years ago for walking, he said, 10,000 miles with an American flag between the years 2006 and 2013. He said he touched ground in 13 states.
“I was walking for the troops,” he said. “I was walking for our troops and our veterans.”
Ronzio said people who attend on Sunday are asked to bring a $5 donation for the school. People seeking more information may call the school at 724-626-1038.
