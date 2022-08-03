Over $8 million and a public apology will be issued to the estate of the late David Munchinski in a settlement from his nine-year wrongful conviction lawsuit against Fayette County and Pennsylvania.
Formerly of Latrobe, David Munchinski was convicted of the 1977 murders of James Alford and Peter Gierke in Bear Rocks, Bullskin Township. His convictions were overturned after years of appeals, and in June 2013, homicide charges against him were dismissed with prejudice.
In September 2013, Munchinski filed a lawsuit in federal court against the former prosecutors in his case, Gerald Solomon and Ralph Warman; Fayette County; estate of former state police Sgt. George Fayock; Pennsylvania State Police, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
The suit alleges several pieces of evidence were withheld from Munchinski’s trial attorneys, including a police report establishing that the prosecution’s eyewitness, Richard Bowen, was in Oklahoma when the murder occurred; a police report that included a detailed confession from someone else; information related to physical evidence that was suppressed; information regarding the full extent of leniency granted to Bowen in other cases in exchange for his testimony in Munchinski’s case; and the content of a tape-recorded statement Bowen made to prosecutors.
A settlement was finally reached and the case was closed March 28, but Munchinski didn’t live to see that happen, as he died on Feb. 22 at the age of 69.
In the settlement agreement, the commonwealth is to pay Munchinski’s estate a one-time payment of $5.75 million within 60 days of the July 20 agreement.
Fayette County will pay $3 million in four separate installments, with $1.5 million being paid within 30 days of the July 20 agreement. The other payments include $500,000 to be paid on Jan. 25, 2023, $500,000 to be paid on Jan. 25, 2024, and the remaining $500,000 to be paid on Jan. 25, 2025.
Along with the money, a part of the settlement includes a public apology to Munchinski from Fayette County that was issued as a press release.
The apology, written by Fayette County Solicitor Jack Purcell, stated that the county regrets the criminal prosecution as well as the numerous post-conviction relief act proceedings in Munchinski’s case that occurred in the manner in which they did.
“Fayette County acknowledges that the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania have overturned David Munchinski’s conviction and ruled that the process afforded him violated his constitutional and civil rights,” the apology stated.
The apology went on to state that Munchinski suffered great anguish resulting in his wrongful conviction and wrongful 26-year incarceration, affecting not only Munchinksi’s life, but the life of his daughter and son, which could never be made right.
“For this, Fayette County is profoundly sorry,” the apology stated.
