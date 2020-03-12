One of two federal lawsuits filed against Fayette County alleging age discrimination against former employees at the county’s district attorney’s office has been closed.
The lawsuit filed by Elaine Otterstrom, 60, last year was resolved during a mediation session last week, according to court records. Details of the settlement agreement were not immediately available.
The suit alleged District Attorney Rich Bower exhibited a preference for female employees who were significantly younger, and contended Otterstrom was subjected to a hostile work environment because of her age.
Otterstrom was the former witness and victim coordinator for the office. The suit indicated she felt forced to quit her job because of the working conditions.
Another former employee, Pamela Johnston, 57, the former trial coordinator, made similar age discrimination claims in a separate lawsuit that remains open.
Johnston alleged she was unlawfully fired in 2018, after working for the office for 18 years.
