The first of several lawsuits filed in federal court against the former South Connellsville police chief and borough council president over an alleged free speech violation will be the last one to be resolved.
On Tuesday, the attorneys representing plaintiff Mary Lubich-Riley and attorneys representing former chief Russell Miller Jr., former council president Karen Holbrook and South Connellsville Borough filed a joint motion to cancel a hearing between the parties scheduled for this week. The motion stated that the parties are currently in the process of finalizing a settlement agreement, but did not provide details of the agreement.
Lubich-Riley sued in December 2016, claiming then-chief Miller and then-council president Holbrook maliciously prosecuted and defamed Lubich-Riley after she spoke out during a borough council meeting, criticizing the police department.
Following that meeting in 2016, Lubich-Riley received a citation for the summary offense of harassment, which was later dismissed.
Miller was charged in December 2016 with official oppression for allegedly directing an officer to cite Lubich-Riley, but those charges were dismissed in February 2019 by state Deputy Attorney General L. Todd Goodwin, who found there insufficient evidence to prosecute Miller. He later sued District Attorney Rich Bower and county detective John Marshall, who approved and filed the charges, but withdrew the suit last year.
Lubich-Riley's suit was one of five filed against Miller. All of the other suits, filed in 2017, have already been closed, three by dismissal and the fourth through a settlement.
