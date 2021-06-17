A Luzerne Township woman is seeking answers after her 7-year-old grandson was left on a school van and walked home.
Bonnie Liston said her grandson, Jayce, was excited to take part in a summer program with the Brownsville Area School District, especially following a difficult year for school students and COVID-19.
The previous school year was especially hard for Jayce, who has autism and has special needs.
“He was counting down the days,” Liston said, adding that a van driver with Mlaker Student Transportation called her the day before the start of the program to inform her what time he would pick up Jayce in the morning.
On Monday, Jayce was picked up on time for the program, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“When 3 p.m. came, we were waiting and waiting at the bus stop,” Liston said.
The time then elapsed to 3:30 p.m., then 4 p.m., then 4:24 p.m.
“We’re thinking, where is this van?” she said.
Liston phoned the driver who called the previous night to find out what had happened, as she thought the van took a different route due to a storm that passed through the area. The driver told her that the route was changed, and he didn’t drive Jayce that day and didn’t know who did.
Liston said 15 to 20 minutes more passed with no sign of Jayce, so she called the Brownsville garage of Mlaker Transportation, but no one picked up there or at the district administrative building.
She then called a friend who works in the district and explained the situation, and the friend made some calls. Her friend called back at 4:45 p.m. to say the district had been alerted and confirmed that Jayce stepped on to the van at 3:05 p.m.
Liston then headed out to search the area and while she was out, a friend drove to Liston’s house with Jayce in the car.
She learned that her friend was driving along Narrows Road when she spotted Jayce walking. Her friend stopped, and the crying boy said he was looking for his mother and said her name.
Jayce, who never met Liston’s friend, got into her car.
“Thank, God, that nothing happened to him because something should have happened to him on that road,” she said, referring to the road having a reputation for speeding, vehicle accidents and fatalities, and the fact that anyone could have picked up Jayce. “God was really watching over him.”
Jayce told his family that he was seated, buckled and awake in the van as the driver pulled the vehicle up to a house, exited and went into the house and didn’t come back out. But the boy didn’t say any more about it.
Liston contacted a friend who lives along Narrows Road and asked if she could see his home surveillance footage, and saw video of Jayce walking home through yards and near the road.
Liston found out that a school board planning meeting was scheduled that afternoon, and she attended to confront the board on what had happened.
“They said they would investigate,” Liston said. “One school board member said it was completely unacceptable; the rest just sat there, I guess, in shock and disbelief.”
On Tuesday morning, Liston said she went to the Mlaker garage in Brownsville and confronted an employee, asking to see the camera that was on the van. She said the man told her he didn’t have to show her the video or tell her his name when she asked and slammed a door in her face.
With a stretch of time unaccounted for of Jayce in the van, Liston could only guess that Jayce stayed in the van until the first storm stopped and then exited the van and walked away from the residence.
On Tuesday, a representative from the school district contacted Liston and informed her that the driver was no longer allowed to work for the district, but his position had not been terminated by Mlaker Transportation. The same day, someone from the company called Liston to say something similar and to apologize.
Liston was also informed that the time Jayce spent inside the van was not recorded by the van’s camera because the cameras deactivate when the vehicles are turned off.
Matt Mlaker, president of Mlaker Transportation, said in a statement that they have been made aware of the situation.
“We and the district investigated the situation and took immediate and appropriate action,” Mlaker said. “Because this involves a personnel matter, we have no further comment.”
Brownsville Area School District Superintendent Keith Hartbauer said as soon as the issue was brought to the attention of the school district, the district took immediate action to contact the transportation company and take appropriate action.
“Because this is a personnel matter on their end, we cannot comment further on that,” Hartbauer said.
Liston said, since the incident, Jayce has had trouble sleeping, screaming a number of times throughout the night and refusing to go to the school program.
“I feel like we took 20 steps forward in March,” Liston said about Jayce returning to school after the pandemic. “And now we’re taking 50 steps back.”
She added she doesn’t know how long it will take her and her family to get Jayce to want to go back to school and even back on a bus, but the family remains upset by the incident.
“This was definitely not handled how it should have been handled,” Liston said.
