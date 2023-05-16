A decision by Greene County Commission Chairman Mike Belding not to run for reelection this year has multiple candidates on the ballot in both the Republican and Democratic primaries hoping to succeed him.
Cameron Downer, Jared Edgreen, Larry Freeman and Betsy Rohanna McClure are running in the Republican primary for Greene County commissioner, while Christine Bailey, Michael Holloway Jr. and Blair Zimmerman are running on the Democratic side.
There are also a couple of county row office races that are competitive in Greene’s primary. District Attorney David Russo is being challenged in the Republican primary by Brianna Vanata, although no Democrats have filed to run. Jeannie High-Grimes and Julie Gatrell are running in the Republican primary for treasurer, while no Democrats are registered to run this year, including incumbent Cory Grandel, who is not running for reelection.
In the race to replace longtime incumbent Susan White after she retires at the end of her term, Paul Ondash is running unopposed in the Democratic primary while Jennifer Maas is running on the Republican side. Register & Recorder Donna J. Tharp is running unopposed in the Democratic primary, but is expected to face Republican challenger Tammy Brookover in the general election.
Crystal D. Walters is running unopposed in the Republican primary for Clerk of Courts, while no Democrats are registered to be on the ballot after Sherry Wise announced she was retiring as Clerk of Courts after serving three terms. Controller Ami Cree is running for reelection unopposed in the Democratic primary and does not currently have a Republican challenger in the general election.
There are competitive magisterial district judge races in the two seats up for election this year. District Judge Dave Balint is running for reelection and will face challenger Lesli Joy Gordon in the primary for the district that includes central and western Greene County. Meanwhile, Tom Ankrom, Charlie Jones and Kelly A. Stepp are running to replace retiring District Judge Glenn Bates, who currently oversees the communities in central and northeastern Greene County.
All but Jones have cross-filed and will appear on both the Democratic and Republican tickets. Jones will only appear on the Republican ballot.
Greene County Elections Director Jason Mihal, who started in the position in January, said Monday he could not predict what kind of turnout the county will see today. The Greene County elections staff had sent out about 1,700 mail-in ballots out as of last week, although the breakdown of Democratic and Republican requests was not released.
In addition the county races, there will also be various municipal, school board and statewide judicial races on the ballot for today’s primary. The polls are open across Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and all mail-in ballots must be returned to their county elections office by 8 p.m. or they won’t be included in the vote total.
